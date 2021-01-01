Ohio State Is Missing 4 Key Contributors Against Clemson

When the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field tonight, they’ll be missing a handful of key contributors.

Moments ago, Ohio State announced hat Zach Harrison, Tyler Friday, Harry Miller and Master Teague are all out for its semifinal matchup with Clemson. This is a huge blow to Ryan Day’s squad since they all play such pivotal roles.

Miller has started at left guard for the majority of this season, meanwhile Teague has established himself as the short-yardage running back for the Buckeyes. Teague’s absence puts a lot of pressure on Trey Sermon to carry the backfield.

Ohio State will also be without Cameron Brown, Jacolbe Cowan, Josh Fryar, Zaid Hamdan, Cade Kacherski, Jaylen Harris, Joe Royer, Grant Toutant, Enokk Vimahi, Craig Young and Kourt Williams.

Ohio State won't have Harry Miller, Master Teague, Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday for the Clemson game. All of those losses are important. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 1, 2021

It’s not all bad news for the Buckeyes, though.

Chris Olave, Drue Chrisman, Baron Browning, Marcus Hooker, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Javontae Jean-Baptiste are all cleared to play tonight against the Tigers.

Ohio State is hoping to avenge last year’s loss to Clemson in the semifinals. Justin Fields threw a late-game interception that sealed the team’s fate in 2019. He’ll try to redeem himself tonight in arguably the most-anticipated matchup of the college football season thus far.

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.