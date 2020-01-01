Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah Announces NFL Draft Decision

As anticipated, Ohio State star cornerback Jeff Okudah will skip his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okudah is expected to at least be a top 10 pick come April, and could be selected in the top five when all is said and done. He’s projected to be the first cornerback off the board.

Okudah announced his decision to turn pro on Twitter this afternoon. He also shared a heartfelt letter to his late mom via The Players’ Tribune.

“It has been an honor to be a part of a brotherhood as strong as the one here at Ohio State,” Okudah wrote on Twitter. “I hope that during my time here, that I did not only grasp, but embodied what it means to be a Buckeye.”

In his final season as a Buckeye, Okudah recorded 35 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also earned first team All-Big Ten and and All-America honors.

With Okudah officially leaving, Ohio State could lose its three top cornerbacks from this season. Damon Arnette is graduating, and Shaun Wade could bypass his final two seasons of eligibility and enter the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.