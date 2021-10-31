Look: Incredible Photo Of Ohio State’s Scoop-And-Score Going Viral

Ohio State and Penn State could be gearing up for a classic finish. The Nittany Lions just tied things up at 17, after the Buckeyes jumped out to a 10-point lead late in the first half.

Penn State opened scoring today, but the last four minutes featured an impressive stretch for the Buckeyes. With 3:48 left in the second quarter, C.J. Stroud hit Chris Olave on an absolute dime, for a 38-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Four plays later, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was sacked by Tyreke Smith. He fumbled on the play, and 300-pound Buckeyes lineman Jerron Cage was there to scoop it up.

A lot of the time, the wise play for a defensive lineman is just to dive on the ball and secure possession. Cage had other thoughts, scooping it and taking off for a 57-yard touchdown to push the lead to 17-7.

Jerron Cage big guy touchdown for Ohio State 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DNRR97oxhs — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) October 31, 2021

It was a phenomenal play, and Kyle Robertson of The Columbus Dispatch captured the moment that Cage crossed the goal line with a truly special piece of sports photojournalism. The lights, the all-scarlet fans in the stands and threads on the Buckeyes, the Penn State offensive lineman giving chase, and of course, Cage’s celebration. This photo has it all.

Jerron Cage with the scoop and score, Buckeyes up 17-7. pic.twitter.com/HQSfCenkze — Kyle Robertson (@KRobPhoto) October 31, 2021

For a bit, it looked like the Buckeyes might run away with things off of the momentum of those back-to-back touchdowns. Instead, Penn STate answered with a field goal to end the half, and scored a touchdown on a fantastic 12-play, 75 yard drive to open the second half.

Ohio State looks like it may answer though, with the ball deep in Penn State territory on its first drive on the half.

Tune in to ABC for what should be a fantastic finish in Columbus.

