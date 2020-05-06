Ohio State Lands New Commitment From Australia

Ohio State is heading down under to address its future at punter. Jesse Mirco, a 23-year old from the ProKick Australia league, has committed to the program.

He should slide right in as a special teams starter for the Buckeyes. Drue Chrisman, who is entering his final college season. Mirco says he will be a scholarship player for Ohio State.

This is the second time that Ohio State has recruited out of Australia for its punter. Cameron Johnston played for the Buckeyes from 2013-16, winning a national championship in 2014 and making the All-Big Ten First Team in his final season. He is now the Philadelphia Eagles’ punter.

“To Coach Barnes and Coach Day, I can’t thank you enough for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Cam Johnston and current punter Drue Chrisman,” Mirco wrote on Twitter announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes. “Can’t wait to get to work!!” the future Buckeye continued.

Absolutely honoured to announce I have committed and accepted a full scholarship to study and play football for THE Ohio State University in 2021. @OhioStateFB #GoBucks ⭕️🌰 pic.twitter.com/qZP7EzJgXq — Jesse Mirco (@Jesse_Mirco) May 6, 2020

Jesse Mirco is the No. 18 commit for the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting cycle, and the first specialist in the group.

He joins the top class in the entire country at the moment. Ohio State has three five-star players and 11 more four-star players committed in the class.

