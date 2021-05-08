Former Ohio State Star To Miss NFL Minicamp Due To Heart Procedure

Former Ohio State standout and Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Jonathon Cooper will reportedly miss his first NFL minicamp due to a heart procedure.

As KUSA’s Mike Klis writes, Cooper was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat in high school. He underwent two ablations back then and has played with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome ever since.

Cooper’s health condition hasn’t prevented him from playing five years at OSU and being drafted in the seventh-round by Denver last weekend.

According to Klis, the “minimally invasive” procedure he is set to undergo won’t keep him out that long.

“Cooper is only expected to be sidelined from team activities for a few weeks after the ablation procedure,” he wrote. “While that means he will not participate in any in-person activities at the Broncos’ rookie minicamp next weekend, the former Ohio State star is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, if not sooner.”

Cooper finished his tenure with the Buckeyes with 77 tackles and 10 sacks. He turned in his best performance as a fifth-year senior, recording 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Cooper’s selection in the seventh-round last Saturday spurred an awesome viral moment when children in his neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio came over to congratulate him on the accomplishment.