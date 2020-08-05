On Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes named their team captains for the upcoming college football season.

Incredible Ohio State players have been left off the list, which makes it that more of an honor for those who are named team captain. Seven players received the honor this season.

Quarterback Justin Fields and offensive linemen Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers are the offensive representatives. Linebackers Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and cornerback Shaun Wade are the defensive honorees.

Following the announcements, each player phoned a loved one to tell them the news. That’s when an incredible moment happened between Justin Hilliard and his father.

Hilliard’s dad sounded concerned when he got the call surrounded by two coaches. However, he quickly learned the phone call was a good thing.

After learning his son was named team captain, Hilliard’s father broke into tears with excitement. His emotion could be heard through the phone.

Check it out.

.@JHilliard47 has been through a lot. The moment he got to call his dad to tell him he’d been voted captain made it all worth it.#GoBuckeyes #H2 pic.twitter.com/WyRXRpdDoC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 4, 2020

Hilliard has had a tough road at Ohio State that included a series of devastating injuries. He recovered from a torn Achilles in March to play a minor role for the Buckeyes in 2019.

Hilliard received his sixth year of eligibility heading into the 2020 season. His last season in an Ohio State uniform will be as a team captain.

Congratulations to Hilliard and the other Ohio State captains!