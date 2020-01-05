Ohio State 5th Year Senior Has Funny, Heartfelt Message For Buckeye Nation

There are many Ohio State Buckeyes whose NFL decisions are worthy of headline news in Columbus. Offensive lineman Kevin Woidke openly admits that he isn’t one of them.

That doesn’t mean his outgoing letter to the Ohio State faithful isn’t worth a read. Quite the opposite, actually. It is one of the more unique and funny that we’ve seen this year.

Woidke walked on to the Ohio State roster in 2015. The Cleveland native eventually earned a scholarship for his fifth and final season in early 2019.

He may not have been a star, but walk-ons are important to every program. He also has five pairs of gold pants and three Big Ten titles, which will endear him to any Ohio State fan.

With his career over after OSU’s loss in the Fiesta Bowl, Woidke put out a letter announcing that he will “declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.” It is very self-deprecating, but shows just how much being a Buckeye meant to him.

From Woidke:

“To my teammates, thank you for making these years forgettable. Without you guys making all the athletic and spectacular plays, I would have never been able to glide under the radar like I did. From Jerome Baker’s INT in the Spring Game overshadowing my worst pass block rep ever, to Blake making every field goal so I never had to tackle anyone in a real game, I really appreciate the work you guys put in to make the team what it was and me the man I am today. “Lastly, shout out to the athletic training staff for keeping me alive these many years. From the endless inhalers you have provided me to help me asthma, all the way to helping me deal with my peanut allergy. Thinking back on it, it’s honestly a miracle I’m not dead yet.”

He is being a bit disingenuous about his lack of awards as a Buckeye. Woidke was an academic All-Big Ten player in 2017 and 2018. He got some things done during his time in Columbus.

