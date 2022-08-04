Ohio State Kicker Is Making A Surprising Position Change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since the first practice of preseason camp is finally here, the Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed their updated roster. Fans quickly noticed that Jake Seibert is participating at a new position.

For the past two seasons, Seibert has been listed as a kicker for Ohio State. In 2020, he made one of two field goals. He also connected on all 16 of his extra point attempts.

Well, it appears Seibert is now trying to give cornerback a shot.

Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors reported that Seibert was practicing at cornerback this Thursday.

Making the transition from kicker to cornerback can't be easy. If it works out though, Seibert would give the Buckeyes additional depth in the secondary.

As for Ohio State's special teams unit, Noah Ruggles is expected to handle the kicking duties.

During the 2021 season, Ruggles made 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 of his extra point attempts.