Ohio State Kicker Reportedly Makes Decision On Next Season

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles enjoyed an outstanding season in 2021, and it looks like he’s coming back for more in 2022.

Bucknuts’ Dave Biddle wrote earlier today that Ruggles is expected to return to school next season, which would be significant news for the Buckeyes’ offense.

“I have been told that he [Ruggles] is coming back,” an OSU spokesperson reportedly told Bucknuts.

After the most accurate season by a kicker in Ohio State history, Noah Ruggles is expected to return to the #Buckeyes for another year in 2022. FREE on @Bucknuts247https://t.co/z11ucxoXmw pic.twitter.com/xvrW9vxRLv — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 18, 2022

A graduate transfer from North Carolina, Ruggles converted 20-of-21 field goals and all 74 extra point attempts this season. He was named second team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media for his performance.

The 2021 campaign was a nice bounce back for Ruggles, who was beaten out for the starting placekicking job with the Tar Heels in 2020 and did not attempt a field goal.

The season prior in 2019, Ruggles hit on 19-of-27 field goals and made all 45 extra point tries.