Ohio State’s Kicking Situation Has Taken A Huge Blow

Ohio State football is without a number of key contributors tonight for the national championship against Alabama. No position is as impacted as kicker.

Blake Haubeil, a senior who is 5-for-7 on the year and a perfect 24-of-24 on extra points, is one of three Buckeyes starters out for the game. His main backup, Dominic DiMaccio, who hit one of two field goals and all three of his extra points this year, is also out.

That leaves things to Jake Seibert, a former three-star kicking recruit out of Cincinnati. The freshman was a member of Ohio State’s 2020 class. He is 0-for-1 for the year, but is a perfect 13-for-13 on extra points, all coming in wins over Indiana and Rutgers this fall.

Defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith are the two other major absences. This week there were suggestions that Ohio State faced a tough COVID-19 situation for the game, but the team insisted that it would be able to play. Not having a reliable kicker is a tough situation though.

The Buckeyes have no other kickers listed on the official roster. None of the three punters on the roster have attempted a place kick in a college game either.

This makes for a very interesting wrinkle in tonight’s game. We could see Ryan Day being even more aggressive than normal, given the shaky ground on which the kicking game is on, unless he has a ton of faith in the untested Seibert.

Tonight’s Ohio State football game against Alabama is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.