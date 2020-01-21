Video: Ohio State WR KJ Hill Embarrasses Defender At Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl practices are underway in Alabama as a plethora of prospects have the chance to boost their draft stock. Even though KJ Hill was overshadowed at Ohio State, the speedy wideout is proving this afternoon why he belongs in the NFL.

Shortly after the Fiesta Bowl between Clemson and Ohio State, the fifth-year wide receiver shared a heartfelt message for his fans in Columbus.

Over the course of his career with the Buckeyes, Hill totaled 201 receptions for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hill might not have the best statistics in the country, but he’s showcasing his skills for a bunch of teams today at the Senior Bowl. During one-on-one drills, the former four-star recruit left the opposing cornerback in the dirt because of a double move.

This wasn’t the first time that Hill embarrassed a cornerback at the Senior Bowl, as he also put one of his opponents in a spin cycle.

Check it out:

I am here to announce that Day 1 of the 2020 #SeniorBowl has been renamed to “KJ Hill Day” pic.twitter.com/z2OR4lSrpY — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 21, 2020

That’s impressive footwork from the former Buckeye.

Hill isn’t as popular of a prospect as his teammates Chase Young or J.K. Dobbins, but he clearly possesses the necessary talent to make plays at the next level.

We’ll see Hill partake in the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Ladd–Peebles Stadium.