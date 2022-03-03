2 Ohio State Players Unvailable For Michigan State Game

The Spun

Ohio State will be without a pair of key contributors for tonight’s critical conference game against Michigan State.

The Buckeyes have announced that forwards Zed Key and Kyle Young are both out for tonight. Key is dealing with an ankle injury which he suffered in Sunday’s loss to Maryland and also missed Tuesday night’s upset loss to Nebraska.

Young started for Key against the Cornhuskers but was limited by an undisclosed illness. That illness will keep him out of action this evening.

Key is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, marks that are the third and second-best on the Buckeye roster respectively. He has started 23 of 26 games as a sophomore.

Young, meanwhile, is contributing 8.2 points and 4.9 boards per outing while also shooting 32.6% from three-point range and 79.7% from the free throw line.

Ohio State and Michigan State will tip off from Columbus at 7 p.m. ET tonight. The result of this contest could have a major impact on seeding for next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

