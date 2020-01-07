Ohio State Lands 2021 In-State Safety Recruit

Ohio State’s success, not just in the Big Ten, but in all of college football, is largely due to top-ranked recruiting classes each year. The Buckeyes’ 2020 class is currently No. 4 in the country just behind Georgia, Alabama and Clemson, according to 247Sports.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day isn’t satisfied with the fourth best class though, he wants the best class possible. Well, he’s off to a good start in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Buckeyes’ 2021 class is currently No. 1 in the nation. Day received another major addition to the 2021 class on Tuesday afternoon.

In-state three-star safety Jaylen Johnson has announced his commitment to Ohio State. Johnson posted his decision video on Twitter.

Check out Johnson’s commitment video below.

Please respect my decision✌️ #Committed

Thank you to all the coaches that took their time to recruit me. pic.twitter.com/P1JKPXPY1T — Jaylen.Johnson (@JaylenJohnson21) January 7, 2020

Johnson is the No. 18 safety and No. 421 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle. The in-state prospect is the lowest rated commit of the Buckeyes’ current class. But Johnson may be overdue for a ratings bump.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety has the size and athleticism to be a very good collegiate safety. Ohio State may have just found a diamond in the rough.

Johnson’s the eighth commit of Ohio State’s 2021 class which is currently the best in the nation. He’s the third defensive prospect to join this cycle.