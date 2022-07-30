INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, four-star quarterback Brock Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Glenn is the No. 335 overall recruit and No. 17 quarterback from the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU were all suitors for Glenn. He chose Ohio State because he has a lot of confidence in Ryan Day and the rest of the staff.

"Coach Day and Coach Dennis they’re great people," Glenn said, via Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "They’re top notch, they’re great football coaches, they’re great people. They know how to develop quarterbacks."

Ohio State fans are understandably thrilled about Glenn's decision.

National recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna believes Ohio State is the "ideal landing spot" for Glenn because he won't have to be throw into the fire.

"Ideal landing spot for Glenn where he’ll be afforded the time to wait his turn and continue to improve his game," Petagna said. "Quick release and is a very good distributor in the short to intermediate part of the field. He’ll get a chance to maximize his skill set in Columbus."

Considering the Buckeyes' recent history of developing quarterbacks, Glenn should feel pretty good about his decision.