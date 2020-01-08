The 2019 season may not have ended in the way the Ohio State Buckeyes wanted. But thanks to some superb recruiting, they’re well on their way to contending for the national title in 2020 and beyond. Case in point: The latest addition to the Ohio State family is one of the top prospects of the Class of 2021.

Four-star offensive lineman Donovan Jackson is committing to Ohio State. The Buckeyes won out over 11 other programs he named back in July.

247Sports rates Jackson as the No. 57 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 11 offensive guard in the nation, and the No. 7 prospect from the state of Texas.

Jackson is the ninth player to commit to Ohio State’s Class of 2021. No other FBS program currently has more than eight.

The Buckeyes’ 2021 class was already ranked No. 1 in the nation before Jackson gave his commitment, so that ranking will only solidify.

Headlining the class is five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer, an Ohio native and the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.

The Buckeyes will also be bringing in one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Kyle McCord.

Will Ohio State’s Class of 2021 be the No. 1 class in the nation?