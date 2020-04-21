Ohio State Lands Commitment From Elite 2021 4-Star Prospect

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes picked up a massive commitment on Tuesday from one of the top athletes in the 2021 cycle.

Four-star athlete Jantzen Dunn teased some major recruiting news on Sunday. Just over 24 hours later, Dunn announced his commitment to Ohio State, per his Twitter page. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound athlete plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level – it’s still unclear where exactly he’ll play in college.

Many expect the explosive athlete to end up on defense, playing either safety or corner for the Buckeyes. It’ll be interesting where exactly Day places the four-star recruit.

Dunn held others from other prominent programs including Miami, Oklahoma and Louisville. But in the end, the lure of the Ohio State program was too much to pass down.

Dunn’s commitment announcement can be found below:

Dunn’s commitment to Ohio State adds to what many already consider the best 2021 class in the nation. The Buckeyes have already racked up 17 commitments in the 2021 cycle, headlined by five-star DE Jack Sawyer.

Dunn is one of 12 four-star prospects currently committed to the Buckeyes, according to 247Sports.

Day and the Buckeyes are certainly building the future as they attempt to return to the National Championship Game for the first time since 2015.