Ohio State Player Carted Off After Brutal Leg Injury During Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v UtahPASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A general view of a flyover during the singing of the National Anthem before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes took the field for a battle against No. 11 Utah.

No. 6 Ohio State entered as the slight favorite, but it was clear early on that the Utes were in for a fight. Utah opened a 21-7 lead, but Ohio State answered with a long touchdown pass of its own.

On the ensuing kickoff, Utah’s Britain Covey took it 97 yards to the house for a 28-14 lead. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that wasn’t the only bad news on the play.

Following the touchdown, two Ohio State players remained down on the ground. One of those players, Lathan Ransom, appears to have suffered a very serious leg injury.

Medical personnel tended to Ransom and placed an aircast on his left leg. He was then carted off the field.

The versatile safety is a key part of Ohio State’s game plan. It’s devastating news to see that his season is at an end and he could have a long recovery process ahead of him.

Hopefully Ransom’s injury isn’t as serious as it seems and he’ll be able to get back on the field soon.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.