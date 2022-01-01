Ohio State Player Carted Off After Brutal Leg Injury During Rose Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes took the field for a battle against No. 11 Utah.

No. 6 Ohio State entered as the slight favorite, but it was clear early on that the Utes were in for a fight. Utah opened a 21-7 lead, but Ohio State answered with a long touchdown pass of its own.

On the ensuing kickoff, Utah’s Britain Covey took it 97 yards to the house for a 28-14 lead. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that wasn’t the only bad news on the play.

Following the touchdown, two Ohio State players remained down on the ground. One of those players, Lathan Ransom, appears to have suffered a very serious leg injury.

Medical personnel tended to Ransom and placed an aircast on his left leg. He was then carted off the field.

Lathan Ransom getting carted off… 😖 pic.twitter.com/xJfHtweOGs — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 1, 2022

The versatile safety is a key part of Ohio State’s game plan. It’s devastating news to see that his season is at an end and he could have a long recovery process ahead of him.

Hopefully Ransom’s injury isn’t as serious as it seems and he’ll be able to get back on the field soon.