Ohio State LB Baron Browning Announces NFL Decision

Buckeye Nation is still disappointed following Ohio State’s semifinal defeat to Clemson last Saturday. But now, the attention turns to the 2020 season. Aspirations are once again high for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State received stellar news on Thursday afternoon as a key defensive player announced he’ll return to school in 2020. Linebacker Baron Browning if forgoing the 2020 NFL Draft and will stay at Ohio State for one more year.

“Buckeye Nation, thank you for your support over the last few years,” Browning said. “We have shared many great moments, but there is more work to be done. I cannot wait to get back to work with my brothers, every day, until we reach our goal. … Love, respect, and gratitude.”

This is exactly the type of news Buckeye Nation wanted to hear following Ohio State’s tough playoff loss. Browning is a key piece of the Buckeyes’ defense.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound linebacker had 43 tackles to go along with 11 TFL and five sacks in 2019. He was a constant force in the backfield all season long.

Browning, over his three year Ohio State career thus far, has 80 total tackles, 16 TFL and six sacks. This past season was by far his most productive yet. He’ll look to carry that momentum into the 2020 season.