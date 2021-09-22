An Ohio State LB Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Spun has confirmed this morning.

Matt Zenitz of On3.com first reported the news. Gant, a contributor on special teams and as a defensive reserve throughout his career, is able to communicate with other programs now that he’s in the portal.

The Toledo native played a key role in Ohio State’s 45-31 season-opening win at Minnesota, recording eight tackles. However, he had just one tackle apiece in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa.

Gant’s best season came in 2019, when he played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes and logged 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Gant registered 17 stops, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

The former four-star recruit made six tackles in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018.

Ohio State improved to 2-1 on the season with a 41-20 win over Tulsa last weekend. The Buckeyes will host Akron on Saturday in their final non-conference game.

OSU will return to Big Ten play on the road against Rutgers on October 2.