An Ohio State LB Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the NCAA transfer portal, The Spun has confirmed this morning.

Matt Zenitz of On3.com first reported the news. Gant, a contributor on special teams and as a defensive reserve throughout his career, is able to communicate with other programs now that he’s in the portal.

The Toledo native played a key role in Ohio State’s 45-31 season-opening win at Minnesota, recording eight tackles. However, he had just one tackle apiece in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa.

Gant’s best season came in 2019, when he played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes and logged 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Gant registered 17 stops, one forced fumble and one pass defensed.

The former four-star recruit made six tackles in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018.

Ohio State improved to 2-1 on the season with a 41-20 win over Tulsa last weekend. The Buckeyes will host Akron on Saturday in their final non-conference game.

OSU will return to Big Ten play on the road against Rutgers on October 2.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.