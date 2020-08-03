The Spun

Ohio State LB Has A Message Ahead Of Reported Big Ten Schedule Release

Two Ohio State football helmetsNEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

If and when the 2020 college football season begins, Ohio State will be the Big Ten favorite and a national title contender once again.

As it stands, numerous reports indicate tomorrow may be the day we finally get a Big Ten schedule. The conference has committed to play a league-only slate this upcoming season due to COVID-19.

That means Ohio State will only be battling Big Ten foes. Junior linebacker Teradja Mitchell doesn’t seem to have a problem with that at all.

In fact, Mitchell had a message for the league and OSU’s upcoming opponents on Monday night with the schedule release reportedly on the horizon.

“Release the schedule now, we ready to play mane,” Mitchell tweeted.

Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten titles, and four of the last six. Success in the College Football Playoff has been evasive for the Buckeyes since they won it all in 2014, but this year’s roster has the potential to change all that.

As for tomorrow’s schedule announcement, we’ll have all the info throughout the day on The Spun.


