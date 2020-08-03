If and when the 2020 college football season begins, Ohio State will be the Big Ten favorite and a national title contender once again.

As it stands, numerous reports indicate tomorrow may be the day we finally get a Big Ten schedule. The conference has committed to play a league-only slate this upcoming season due to COVID-19.

That means Ohio State will only be battling Big Ten foes. Junior linebacker Teradja Mitchell doesn’t seem to have a problem with that at all.

In fact, Mitchell had a message for the league and OSU’s upcoming opponents on Monday night with the schedule release reportedly on the horizon.

“Release the schedule now, we ready to play mane,” Mitchell tweeted.

Release the schedule now 😂 we ready to play mane — Teradja Mitchell (@teradja_) August 3, 2020

Ohio State has won the last three Big Ten titles, and four of the last six. Success in the College Football Playoff has been evasive for the Buckeyes since they won it all in 2014, but this year’s roster has the potential to change all that.

