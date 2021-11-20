You know Ohio State football is doing something right when one of the program’s legends takes to Twitter during a game.

Buckeyes legend Cris Carter tuned into ABC on Saturday to catch No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 7 Michigan State. ‘Battle’ probably isn’t the right word. Pure and utter ‘dominance’ is, though.

Ohio State stormed out to a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter. The entire college football world took notice. And frankly, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Buckeyes jump No. 3 Oregon – and maybe even No. 2 Alabama – in the next College Football Playoff rankings.

Carter loved every second of Ohio State’s dominant performance on Saturday afternoon. He specifically praised the Buckeyes’ wide receivers via Twitter.

Ohio State has always been spoiled with elite wideouts. It’s not even fair this year, though.

Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would start for any team in college football. Each is an elite talent, capable of taking over games.

Olave cemented his name in the Ohio State record book on Saturday afternoon. He broke the Ohio State career receiving touchdowns record after catching a 43-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud against the Spartans. Olave has now caught 35 touchdown passes, more than David Boston’s 34.

Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba are critical to Ohio State’s success, especially in the long run. Life is easy for a quarterback whey you have receivers like them.