Ohio State Legend Reveals What He Respects About Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Nick Bosa #97 and Jalyn Holmes #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes sack Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines in their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is excited to watch his alma mater square off against Michigan this Saturday afternoon.

Bosa appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week to discuss a handful of topics about the 49ers and Ohio State.

While on the show, Bosa was asked about this year's installment of "The Game." The former All-American admit that it'll be a challenge for the Buckeyes to stop the Wolverines' rushing attack.

"It’s going to be a huge game," Bosa told Eisen, via 247Sports. "I think our defense is playing better this year, but it’ll definitely be a challenge stopping the run against that team from up north."

Eisen then joked with Bosa that he's allowed to say Michigan instead of "the team from up north."

Bosa isn't wrong about Michigan having a dynamic rushing attack. The ground game for the Wolverines is averaging 234.8 yards per game.

Michigan running back Blake Corum has been dominant this season, rushing for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns. His availability for this Saturday's game is up in the air due to a knee injury.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.