Ohio State Linebacker To Miss Spring Football With Injury

Spring practice is underway for Ohio State football, but veteran linebacker Dallas Gant will not be participating due to injury.

Gant revealed to reporters today that he will miss the spring due to an unspecified foot ailment. The Toledo, Ohio native anticipates being ready in time for fall camp.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2018, Gant has played a key reserve role for the Buckeyes the last three seasons but is expected to challenge for a starting role this year. Unfortunately, he’ll lose out on key reps this spring.

“Obviously it’s hard,” Gant said, via the Columbus Dispatch. “Spring is the time to develop your skillset and stuff like that, but things happen. You just got to find a different way, (whether) it means watching more film, different types of lifting, focusing on things that I can focus on, developing the way I can even though I can’t practice with my teammates.”

Gant appeared in all eight games for OSU in 2020, recording 17 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He totaled 21 tackles and a forced fumble in 14 games in 2019.

Ohio State’s linebacking corps is in flux, with Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner all moving on.

When Gant returns to full health in the summer, he should be able to compete for a starting job.