Ohio State Lineman Has Blunt Response To Justin Fields Criticism

With just over a week to go until the NFL Draft, all eyes are on Justin Fields. The former Ohio State quarterback has been the target of recent criticism and has seen his stock waiver as a result.

However, Fields’ former Buckeyes teammate, offensive guard Wyatt Davis, dismissed the narrative that his old quarterback doesn’t have a strong work ethic. In an interview with Andrew Siciliano, the former Ohio State offensive guard defended Fields, saying that he “laughs” at the recent criticism.

“Honestly, I think the certain narrative that you’re talking about that’s getting pushed out, I just kinda sit there and laugh at it,” Davis said in an interview on NFL Network. “I know the type of guy he is and the type of guy he is in the film room. I mean, this is a guy who is the last one to leave the facility and the last one to leave the film room and is doing everything in his power come game day to make sure there are no mistakes.

“As far as him loving football…he was the main one pushing the B1G to have a season. So, I just kinda sit there and laugh at that narrative. I know the type of player he is and I have to believe these organizations know the type of player he is. And if they slip up on him I think it’s going to be a mistake that they’ll regret.”

Fields clearly showed a passion for the game in Columbus as he led Ohio State to consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. He went 20-2 with the Buckeyes and put up gaudy numbers on his way to two B1G Offensive Player of the Year awards.

However, with a talented 2021 quarterback class, it’s possible that Fields could fall down draft boards. We’ll find out for sure on April 29 in Cleveland during the first round of the NFL Draft.