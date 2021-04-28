Report: Ohio State Viewed As ‘Lock’ For Major Transfer

As the Tennessee football program resets under new head coach Josh Heupel, one of the major losses is linebacker Henry To’oto’o. According to a new report, the Vols’ loss may be the gain of a major college football power: Ohio State.

To’oto’o was a a 2019 Freshman All-American, and an All-SEC fourth team player per Phil Steele last year. In 10 games last year, he had 76 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, a sack, and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

After entering the transfer portal, the former four-star recruit visited Ohio State in early April. He’s reportedly being recruited heavily by linebackers coach Al Washington. Ohio State suffered major losses in the middle of the defense, with the departures of Tuf Borland, Peter Werner, and Baron Browning. To’oto’o could step right in at a major position of need.

According to Rivals’ Mike Farrell, it is believed that he’ll do just that. The recruiting insider says that he’s “rumored to be a lock for the Buckeyes,” citing an Ohio State source.

Henry To’oto’o was ranked No. 44 overall, and No. 3 among outside linebackers in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He was the No. 7 recruit out of California.

Right now, three experts have made predictions as to where he’ll transfer in the site’s “crystal ball,” with two opting for Alabama, vs. one for Ohio State. Obviously that is not a huge sample, and the two Alabama predictions came back in February, while Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic made his prediction for the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

This would be a major pickup for Ryan Day and the Ohio State defense.