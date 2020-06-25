Ohio State Loses 2021 Recruit, Could Be Alabama Bound

Ohio State’s football program was dealt unfortunate news this afternoon. Three-star cornerback Devonta Smith just announced that he’ll reopen his recruitment.

Smith originally announced his commitment to the Buckeyes back in March. It made plenty of sense due to the program’s history of developing cornerbacks and the fact that he wouldn’t have to leave the state of Ohio.

Clearly the three-star recruit has experienced a change of heart. He announced his decision to decommit from Ohio State on his Twitter account, saying “Respect my decision!”

“First off, I would truly like to thank Coach Day and Coach Coombs, along with the rest of Ohio State’s staff for everything,” Smith said. “From the time I joined the family it’s been nothing but love and something I will never forget. I would like to announce that I will be reopening my recruitment. My family and I have chosen to weigh my options and make sure I’m making the best decision for my future.”

Major #Alabama DB target decommits from Ohio State. 👀 https://t.co/sQi2QveZ7W — Andrew Bone (@AndrewJBone) June 25, 2020

Now that Smith has decommitted from Ohio State, the window is open for Alabama to add him to its 2021 class.

Alabama and Oregon have been in the mix for Smith from the very beginning of his recruitment.

Smith is the No. 23 cornerback and No. 8 recruit from Ohio, per 247Sports.

247Sports recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has Alabama winning the sweepstakes for Smith. That would be a huge commitment for the Crimson Tide.

Believe it or not, Alabama only has the No. 25 recruiting class in the country. Ohio State, on the other hand, has the top-rated class by a wide margin.