Ohio State Loses Another Key Starter For Michigan Game

Ohio State is a little banged up heading into "The Game" this afternoon.

Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of several Buckeyes who were declared out before today.

Right guard Matt Jones, who was a game-time decision, has now been ruled out, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Josh Fryar and Enokk Vimahi will rotate at Jones' spot, Thamel reports.

Jones was injured when running back Dallan Hayden was tackled into his legs while he was engaged in a block against a Maryland defender late in the fourth quarter of last week's win.

Vimahi took Jones' place against the Terrapins and has been a key substitute at guard all season. Fryar, meanwhile, is a natural tackle who has also played guard and tight end in short yardage situations.

He started at right tackle in place of Dawand Jones against Indiana earlier this month.

Ohio State and Michigan will kick off shortly on FOX. The winner will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game and likely clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.