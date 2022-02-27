The Spun

Ohio State Loses As College Basketball Upset Craziness Continues

A closeup of Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann.BOISE, ID - MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This afternoon, Ohio State became the latest ranked team to fall on what was a wild weekend of upsets around college basketball.

The 22nd-ranked Buckeyes were soundly defeated by Maryland, which entered today with a 13-15 overall record. In front of the program’s 2021-22 national championship team, the Terrapins knocked off OSU, 75-60.

Maryland guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala went off for 27 and 23 points respectively, combining to hit 8-of-15 three-pointers. Forward Donta Scott added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Terrapins also held Ohio State stars E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham to 24 combined points on 7-for-23 shooting.

Maryland’s upset comes one day after the top six teams in the AP poll all lost in the same day. Top-ranked Gonzaga fell to Saint Mary’s, while No. 2 Arizona lost to Colorado and third-ranked Auburn dropped a matchup with Tennessee.

No. 4 Purdue lost on the road at Michigan State, No. 5 Kansas came up short at Baylor and sixth-ranked Kentucky fell at Arkansas.

Get ready for some poll chaos tomorrow.

