Ohio State Loses As College Basketball Upset Craziness Continues

This afternoon, Ohio State became the latest ranked team to fall on what was a wild weekend of upsets around college basketball.

The 22nd-ranked Buckeyes were soundly defeated by Maryland, which entered today with a 13-15 overall record. In front of the program’s 2021-22 national championship team, the Terrapins knocked off OSU, 75-60.

Maryland guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala went off for 27 and 23 points respectively, combining to hit 8-of-15 three-pointers. Forward Donta Scott added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Terrapins also held Ohio State stars E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham to 24 combined points on 7-for-23 shooting.

DID IT FOR THE CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/IIDgaPGOjq — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 27, 2022

Maryland’s upset comes one day after the top six teams in the AP poll all lost in the same day. Top-ranked Gonzaga fell to Saint Mary’s, while No. 2 Arizona lost to Colorado and third-ranked Auburn dropped a matchup with Tennessee.

No. 4 Purdue lost on the road at Michigan State, No. 5 Kansas came up short at Baylor and sixth-ranked Kentucky fell at Arkansas.

Get ready for some poll chaos tomorrow.