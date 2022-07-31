Ohio State Loses Commitment From 4-Star Recruit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's not too often Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes lose a commitment from one of their top recruits, but here we are.

This Saturday, four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson announced he's backing off his commitment to the Buckeyes.

"First and foremost I would like to thank the man above for putting me in the position that I’m in today, without him there isn’t a Dijon Johnson," he said in a statement.

"Secondly, I want to thank everyone at The Ohio State University for their time and effort of recruiting me. I am thankful for the relationships that I’ve built over the past year especially with Coach Alford, Coach Walton and the players.

"Lastly after long talks with my family I’ve decided that it’s best for me to decommit from The Ohio State University and I will be re-opening my recruitment. I look forward to the journey of finding my new home!"

Dijon Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back out of Florida. It appears he's already trending for the Gators.

Ohio State shouldn't be in too much of a bind here, though. Defensive back recruiting has always been a strength for the Buckeyes.