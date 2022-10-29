Ohio State Makes Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Penn State Game

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This season has been quite frustrating for Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the team's season opener.

Smith-Njigba returned to the field last Saturday to face Iowa. However, he was unable to finish that game.

Ohio State has a huge matchup this Saturday against Penn State. It was just announced that Smith-Njigba will not be active.

In fact, Smith-Njigba didn't even travel with the rest of the team for this weekend's game.

ESPN is reporting that Smith-Njigba's return timetable is uncertain.

When asked about his star receiver's status earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he would "leave it up to the doctors and professionals in that area."

Smith-Njigba had a magical season in 2021, hauling in 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, Smith-Njigba has just five receptions for 43 yards.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have done an excellent job of stepping up during Smith-Njigba's absence. They've combined for over 1,300 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ohio State and Penn State will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.