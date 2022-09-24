Ohio State Makes Decision On Treveyon Henderson For Wisconsin Game

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson was spotted in a walking boot following last weekend's win over Toledo. That understandably led to fans being worried about his status for Week 4.

Despite suffering an injury just seven days ago, Henderson will be available for the Buckeyes tonight. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg was first to announce the talented running back's status.

"Ohio State will have top running back TreVeyon Henderson tonight against Wisconsin, per source," Rittenberg reported on Twitter. "That was the expectation all week, but Henderson is good to go."

This is excellent news for Ohio State. Henderson is averaging 6.8 yards per carry through the first three games of the season.

Since Henderson is coming off an injury, Ohio State could give a larger workload to Miyan Williams this Saturday. He has 207 rushing yards and one touchdown on 32 carries this season.

This Saturday evening's showdown with Wisconsin should be a stiff test for Ryan Day's squad. '

Wisconsin's offense has been very inconsistent this month, there's no denying that. However, the defense has been stout each game.

We'll see if Ohio State can improve to 4-0 later tonight.