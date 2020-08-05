Ohio State Makes Official Change To Michigan Countdown Clock

Ohio State has officially updated its Michigan countdown clock to reflect the new date for this year’s rivalry game.

For the first time in nearly 80 years, “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan will not be played in the final week of the regular season. It is scheduled for Week 8, according to the Big Ten’s newly-released conference-only schedule.

In accordance with that change, the countdown clock on the “Michigan Wall” in Ohio State’s football facility has been altered. The two teams will now meet in 80 days as opposed to 115.

You can see the switch made in the video below.

As the Big Ten made clear, Ohio State-Michigan was moved up to October to increase the likelihood that the game will happen amid COVID-19.

Assuming the season is still rolling along in Week 8, it will be weird seeing the Buckeyes and Wolverines play in the middle of the season. We would still expect the intensity to be at a fever pitch when the teams take the field though.

After all, it is arguably the most heated rivalry in college football.