Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter.

To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game.

Ohio State has ruled star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba out for the remainder of the game. The Buckeyes are officially in trouble.

"Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been ruled out for the remainder of the game vs Notre Dame," wrote On3.



Can the Buckeyes survive without one of their top offensive weapons?

Catch the rest of Ohio State vs. Notre Dame right now on ABC.