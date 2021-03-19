Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Kyle Young For Game vs. Oral Roberts

After finishing their Big Ten Tournament run without forward Kyle Young, will the Ohio State Buckeyes have to go into the NCAA Tournament without him too?

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Young is officially out for the Buckeyes’ First Round tilt with No. 15 Oral Roberts. Young is still dealing with a concussion he suffered during the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ohio State senior forward was enjoying the best game of his college career prior to suffering his concussion in the second half against Purdue. He had 18 points in the first half – tying his career best – in what would be an 87-78 overtime win.

The Buckeyes would beat arch-rival Michigan in the Big Ten Semifinals before losing to Illinois in the Championship Game. They were given the No. 2 seed in the South Region for the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State's Kyle Young (concussion) is OUT for today's game against Oral Roberts, per Chris Holtmann. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2021

But even without Kyle Young, the overwhelming consensus is that the Buckeyes have this game on lock.

Ohio State have not lost in the First Round in two previous NCAA Tournament appearances under head coach Chris Holtmann. They are favored by 15.5 points and are 20/1 favorites over the Golden Eagles.

It would be nice to have Kyle Young back for the Round of 32 – an area where the Buckeyes have struggled to get over the hump in recent years. But against Oral Roberts, his services may not be required.

The Ohio State-Oral Roberts game will be played at 3:00 p.m. EST from Mackey Arena and will air on CBS.