Video: Ohio State Band Does 2020 Edition Of ‘Script Ohio’

Games at Ohio Stadium are very different this fall, unfortunately. The Best Damn Band In The Land couldn’t be at The Shoe in person to perform today, but they did record a special rendition of Script Ohio.

For the Ohio State home opener, TBDBITL recorded a special “Hindsight is 2020” show for fans. It features a performance, as well as clips of great OSU moments of yesteryear. The Buckeyes won that game against Nebraska, 52-17.

After a win at Penn State, the Buckeyes are back in Columbus today. They currently lead Rutgers 42-9 late in the third quarter. Once again the band put something special together.

On Oct. 30, they recorded a special pregame show. It features the band’s ramp entrance, Script Ohio, and Carmen Ohio. The video introduces the great Ohio State Marching Band traditions, ahead of the performance.

According to WTOL 11, this will be the band’s only recording of the pregame show. There were some COVID-19-based adjustments made to how the marching band conducted things as well.

The band adjusted its formations so that members could remain six feet apart at all times. Members also wore masks while playing, which you can see in the video, while brass players have covers that aided in preventing the unnecessary spread of aerosols during the performance.

Marching band performances present some very unique challenges in the age of COVID-19. It is cool that Ohio State’s beloved band is able to do something for the fans. As we know, college football isn’t really the same without the full pomp and circumstance, but nothing is normal with this 2020 season.

Hopefully by the 2021 season, Buckeye fans can enjoy Script Ohio, Carmen Ohio, and the rest of these traditions in person once again.