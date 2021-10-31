Look: Ohio State’s Band Fires Back At Michigan During Halftime Show

The Ohio State University Marching Band is widely regarded as the best in college football. It proved why on Saturday night.

A week ago during the Michigan-Northwestern game, the Michigan Marching Band took a shot at the Buckeyes. OSU’s band responded during Saturday night’s primetime game between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 20 Penn State.

The Ohio State University Marching Band’s skit featured two stick figures, a trash can and a Michigan flag. One of the stick figures grabs the Michigan flag while the other stick figure takes off the trash can lid to reveal Oscar the Grouch off of the popular children’s show, Sesame Street. The stick figure which grabs the Michigan flag proceeds to toss it in the trash.

This might be one of the best performances by a marching band we’ve ever seen.

One of these things is not like the other. One of these things doesn’t belong. More from our Sesame Street halftime show soon. #GoBucks🗑 pic.twitter.com/bsulJ5qZDy — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 31, 2021

The rivalry between these two Big Ten powers is one of the best in sports for a reason.

The Michigan Marching Band began trash talking the Buckeyes with its skit last Saturday.

The band performed a beer-pong skit. During the performance, the Michigan Marching Band tossed an OSU-labeled ping pong ball towards a cup, but missed.

Moments later, the band successfully tossed a Wolverines-labeled ball into the cup, sparking a celebration from fans in attendance.

Michigan marching band just performed a beer pong skit with an Ohio State ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going in the cup. pic.twitter.com/yBRJqdSA7i — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 23, 2021

The OSU-Michigan rivalry is so intense the two school’s marching bands can’t help but get in on the trash talking.

We’re already counting down the days to the Big Ten’s classic rivalry game. Ohio State and Michigan clash on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor.

