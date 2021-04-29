Ohio State Sends Message To NFL About Justin Fields Before Tonight

At some point this evening, Justin Fields will become the third Ohio State quarterback to be chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Where Fields will be picked remains to be seen. There has been talk of him sliding down draft boards, despite the fact he put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes the last two seasons.

Whatever doubts NFL teams may or may not have about Fields, his former program has his back. Ohio State football released two telling tweets about Fields this afternoon.

In one, they handwaved any mock drafts that indicate Fields could fall to the middle or late first round.

Our reaction to most of your mock drafts concerning @justnfields pic.twitter.com/dG9UB6mTFN — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 29, 2021

The second tweet featured video of Fields giving a motivational locker room speech, with the caption mocking anyone who questioned the quarterback’s dedication and leadership abilities.

JuStIn FIeLdS cAn’T lEaD a TeAm 😒 pic.twitter.com/zEuYHpILyp — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 29, 2021

We’ll find out where Fields will begin his professional career in just a couple of hours.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and NFL Network. We’ll have coverage of the event all night here at The Spun as well.