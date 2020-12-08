Paul Finebaum Reacts To Big Ten’s Situation With Ohio State

Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game is officially canceled.

As many feared, Michigan is not able to play this weekend. Per reports, dozens of Michigan players would be unavailable for the game, due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The decision is understandable, if very unfortunate.

The cancellation puts Ohio State and the Big Ten into a real predicament. Per current Big Ten rules, the Buckeyes are not eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship with just five games under their belt, even at 5-0 and with a win against second place Indiana. That could put the team’s College Football Playoff candidacy into question. The league could change its rules to accommodate Ohio State and allow them to represent the East in the Big Ten title game, though obviously that will be a controversial move if the athletic directors vote that way.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes the Big Ten needs to figure out a way for Ohio State to play in the conference title game, ideally by adding a new game for the Buckeyes this weekend to reach the six-game threshold set out by the league. Otherwise, he says the Buckeyes are at the “mercy of the (College Football Playoff selection) committee.”

Paul Finebaum says Ohio State is, "rolling the dice," on its College Football Playoff chances if it doesn't play this weekend.https://t.co/cAtmIBkEMK pic.twitter.com/krujX1WGTI — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 8, 2020

“I think it would be more legitimate to at least force Ohio State to do something else to get to that (conference championship) game,” Finebaum told SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “I don’t think there’s any doubt they’re the best team in the league. They’ve beaten Indiana, which looks like they’re very likely to be the second-best team. But if they don’t do that, they leave themselves at the mercy of the committee.

“But if they get Ohio State into the championship game, and by doing that, they need a game this weekend, then it takes care of itself. If Ohio State beats, let’s say, Wisconsin or Nebraska or somebody this weekend, and then plays Northwestern the following weekend, they’re going to get into the College Football Playoff at that point. If they don’t play this weekend, they are really rolling the dice.”

This is a bit of a reversal by Finebaum though.

When Nebraska attempted to schedule Chattanooga after it had a game canceled this year, Finebaum ripped the program, saying that the Huskers should find a new conference if they didn’t like the rules put forth by the Big Ten.

While not everyone would love the league kowtowing to Ohio State, it is good for the league’s other teams to have a member in the College Football Playoff. It is hard to see a 7-0 Big Ten Champion Ohio State team get left out, but at 5-0 or 6-0 it gets much more dicey, with teams like Texas A&M, Florida, and perhaps even Cincinnati waiting in the wings in other leagues.

