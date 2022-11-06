Ohio State, Michigan Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit's Admission

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit still has Ohio State ranked ahead of Michigan in his latest rankings.

Is the former Buckeyes quarterback showing bias in his latest personal rankings?

Michigan fans aren't happy with Herbstreit's latest rankings, which came out on Sunday morning, but the longtime college football analyst isn't backing down from any criticism.

"Bias??? Hahaha!!! You’re a beauty!" Herbstreit tweeted back at one former Michigan star.

Former Michigan star Taylor Lewan called out Herbstreit.

"Kirk, I understand the bias here completely but Michigan should be ahead of Ohio state after yesterday. All and all it doesn’t matter because those two power houses meet in two weeks," he tweeted.

Fans are a bit split on Herbstreit's admission.

"Kirks list is correct," one fan wrote.

"Taylor thinks Michigan should get a pass for struggling against Maryland and IU but OSU should drop," one fan added.

"OSU did play in a monsoon yesterday and that alone puts them atop Michigan. (OSU alum and Michigan resident (except when at OSU)!)" one fan added.

While Ohio State and Michigan fans love to debate, perhaps both teams can still make the College Football Playoff.

We'll find out in a couple of weeks.