Mark your calendars, Buckeyes and Wolverines fans. All the details surrounding Ohio State–Michigan football this upcoming season were announced on Friday.

The classic Big Ten rivalry match-up has been a lopsided affair as of late. The Buckeyes have rattled off eight straight wins over the Wolverines, most of which have been blowouts.

By the time Ohio State and Michigan battle it out this upcoming season, it’ll have been two years since the rivalry game took place. The Wolverines had to cancel last season’s contest because of pandemic-related issues. Luckily, the game should go on as scheduled later this year.

Michigan will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27. The game will kickoff at noon ET and be televised on FOX, per college football insider Brandon Marcello.

Michigan last beat Ohio State in Ann Arbor in 2011, which is also the last time it beat OSU all together. Quarterback Denard Robinson was special that day. The dual-threat star combined for five touchdowns and helped the Wolverines escape with a 40-34 victory over Braxton Miller and the Buckeyes.

It’s been Ohio State’s rivalry ever since. The Buckeyes have won eight straight, and they really haven’t been all too close. In 2019, OSU stomped Michigan 56-27. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins combined for eight touchdowns and 513 offensive yards.

Ohio State will be the favorite in this season’s game. But Michigan’s home-field advantage could be a major factor.

[Brandon Marcello]