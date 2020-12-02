Desmond Howard Thinks Michigan State Could Call Off Ohio State Game

Ohio State announced on Tuesday that it would resume organized team activities in preparation for its showdown this weekend with Michigan State. However, that doesn’t guarantee that Saturday’s game will go on as scheduled.

The Buckeyes were unable to play last weekend due to multiple COVID-19 cases within their football program. Head coach Ryan Day will not be allowed to coach this Saturday if the game happens since he recently tested positive for the virus.

All that being said, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard isn’t too sure Ohio State will face Michigan State this weekend.

Howard believes the Spartans could call off the game due to concerns regarding COVID-19. If that happens, it would officially make the Buckeyes ineligible for the Big Ten Championship, barring a slew of other canceled games to change the average that every conference team has played.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Ohio State gets on a plane and gets to East Lansing, and because of the number of positive tests they had a week ago, Michigan State’s medical staff isn’t comfortable with their team going there and playing this game because of the unknown of the positive tests,” Howard said on Get Up.

Desmond Howard just speculated on Get Up that Ohio State could travel to East Lansing and Michigan State would tell them to go home because they aren’t comfortable with the number of positive tests the Buckeyes have had pic.twitter.com/2Ludj30wnM — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 2, 2020

We’ve seen games canceled this season just a few hours before kickoff, so Howard’s theory might not be too far-fetched.

One thing we know for sure is that Ohio State will do everything in its power to play this weekend as long as its medically safe to do so.

Kickoff for the Ohio State-Michigan State game is currently set for 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Ben Axelrod]