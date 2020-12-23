Ohio State 4-Star Freshman Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Mookie Cooper, one of the top wide receivers in the 2020 recruiting class, committed to Ohio State last summer, playing his freshman year for the Buckeyes. After sitting out this fall, he is looking elsewhere to continue his college career.

According to multiple reports, Cooper has entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal That doesn’t guarantee that he’ll leave the Buckeyes, but it at least indicates that he is heavily considering it.

The St. Louis native hasn’t recorded a stat for the Buckeyes this year. According to Lettermen Row, the program has been “bracing” for a departure by the freshman. The site reports that “sources indicated the difficulty of being away from home during the pandemic also wore on the dynamic athlete.”

Cooper was a four-star composite recruit in the 2020 class. 247Sports ranked him No. 93 overall and No. 16 wide receiver.

Ohio State WR Mookie Cooper is in the transfer portal, via @chris_hummer. He rated as the No. 93 overall prospect in the 2020 class. https://t.co/PTH6JwatwU — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 23, 2020

Without spring football, new freshmen were at a disadvantage coming into the season. Ohio State is also not an easy passing game to break into.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are one of the most dangerous receiving duo in the entire country. The pair has combined for 74 of Ohio State’s 119 total receptions this season. The next highest mark for a receiver, below Olave’s 36, is seven for Julian Fleming.

Miami, Texas, and USC were among the other major contenders for Mookie Cooper coming out of high school. We’ll see which schools get involved now with a second recruitment for the talented playmaker open.