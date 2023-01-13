Ohio State Names New Offensive Coordinator

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the second quarter of the college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes on September 24, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State didn't have to search very far to find its next offensive coordinator.

The Buckeyes have promoted wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State this offseason to become the next head coach at Tulsa.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had nothing but great things to say about Hartline when discussing this promotion.

"Brian has been successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged,” Day said, via Eleven Warriors. “He has progressed incredibly well from college to NFL receiver, and then from quality control coach to wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator. He figures things out quickly and he is more than ready to now transition to offensive coordinator.

"Brian has also developed his receivers at an unprecedented level and he has recruited as well or better than anyone in the country. Now he’ll be recruiting for our entire offense and I think that is something that will be really positive for our program.”

Hartline played in the NFL from 2009-2015. He joined Ohio State's staff in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant.

Many analysts expect Hartline to continue rising up the coaching ranks. If he has success as Ohio State's offensive coordinator, a head-coaching gig could come his way.