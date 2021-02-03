Ohio State Fans Loving Comparison For 5-Star RB TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson committed to Ohio State last March, and signed with the Buckeyes during the early signing period in December. He’s one of five five-star recruits in the team’s impressive recruiting class.

Only Alabama has a higher-rated class than the Buckeyes, who have eight blue-chip recruits in a class of 21 players. Henderson is ranked No. 22 by 247Sports’ composite rankings, and No. 1 among running backs in the class of 2021.

FOX college football analyst RJ Young made some pretty bold player comparison for some of the class of 2021’s top recruits. TreVeyon Henderson reminds him of a former college and current NFL superstar: Stanford/Carolina Panthers standout Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is one of the true do-it-all stars at the running back position in recent years, which has translated to the league. Few have his ability to dominate in both the run and receiving game. Former Ohio State star Ezekiel Elliott was similar, back during his peak in Columbus.

The bar is set for some of the best recruits in the 2021 class 📈 What do you think of @RJ_Young's player comparisons? pic.twitter.com/DYDpeQEAQO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 3, 2021

As noted by Saturday Tradition, Young isn’t the only one raving about Henderson here on National Signing Day. In an interview with Young, MaxPreps’ Zack Poff went so far to predict that he’ll be one of the best running backs in Ohio State history.

“You just turn on his junior tape and you’re just like…what?” Poff raved during the interview. “Every play was a 70-yard house call. I’m telling you, I feel like this dude is going to be… he could end up being better than Eddie George and Ezekiel Elliott and obviously all the other great Ohio State running backs.

“I don’t know if I want to get too carried away and say Archie Griffin, but I’ll say this: He’s gonna leave Ohio State has a Top 3 running back all-time. That’s how high I am on this kid’s game.”

Saying that a current high school senior could wind up being better than the likes of Eddie George and Zeke is bold, to say the least. Ohio State fans should be excited if he’s anywhere near that level.