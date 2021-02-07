Ohio State Fans Love This Incredible Stat From Tonight’s NFL Awards

As expected, Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young took home the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. The No. 2 pick out of Ohio State was very deserving, after a huge year for the franchise.

In 15 regular season games for Washington, Young had 44 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 total quarterback hits, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He recovered three fumbles as well, running one back for a touchdown.

Young followed in a long line of Ohio State Buckeyes dominating as rookies in the league. Last year, Nick Bosa won this award. Two years before that, it was Marshon Lattimore. In 2016, Nick Bosa took it home.

That’s right: Chase Young is the fourth Buckeyes standout in five years to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. It’s a testament to the kind of talent that Ohio State has recruited under Urban Meyer and Ryan Day, and how well the staff, especially defensive line coach Larry Johnson, has developed it.

👀🌰 @youngchase907 is the 4th former @OhioStateFB star to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in the last 5 years pic.twitter.com/59UVgOlBRr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 7, 2021

It certainly doesn’t hurt Day and the Buckeyes’ case out on the recruiting trail, as they go after more five-star talent. The team has produced a ton of first-round picks and NFl stars in the last decade.

Ohio State fans are pretty pumped about the run of dominance.

Damn. That’s pretty impressive O-H — CavsGirlllll (@stiggs8) February 7, 2021

Pete Werner or Tommy Togiai got next 🤷‍♂️ — Kevin ❌ (@KevinMcCune) February 7, 2021

DOING WHAT BUCKEYES DO ! TAKE OVER! — Knight crip (@1DEATHGG1) February 7, 2021

Now, Buckeye fans hope that this success eventually leads to another national title. While Ohio State football has been about as good as anyone for years now, there is still a bit of a gap between Alabama and everyone else, as we saw in the national championship game.

Ohio State is almost always in the discussion though, and that’s a pretty good place to be.

[FOX Sports]