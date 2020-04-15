Trey Sermon made his Ohio State transfer announcement several weeks ago, but now the former Oklahoma back can officially call himself a Buckeye.

In a press release on Wednesday, Ohio State officially announced the addition of Sermon to their 2020 roster. Sermon joins as a transfer after three years with the Oklahoma Sooners. Per the announcement, he will have one season of eligibility with the Buckeyes.

Sermon received a decent workload as a freshman in 2017, finishing second on the team in carries and rushing yards behind Rodney Anderson that year. But he couldn’t beat out Kennedy Brooks for the starting job in 2018.

Nevertheless, he had a career-year with 947 yards and a team-leading 13 touchdowns. But he had only 54 carries as a junior in 2019, losing ground to both Brooks and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Sermon finishes his tenure in Oklahoma with 339 carries for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. He recorded another 36 receptions for 391 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State makes the addition of running back Trey Sermon official pic.twitter.com/5Z3VtWp9NG — billlandis25 (@BillLandis25) April 15, 2020

With JK Dobbins off to the NFL, Sermon should be the presumptive starter heading into 2020.

His experience in big games should be a big boost to an Ohio State team that was one half away from playing for a national title.