Ohio State OL Expected To Miss Rest Of 2021 Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes were hoping to have the services of star offensive lineman Harry Miller for the final few weeks of the 2021 season. But those hopes have now been dashed.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of the year with a knee injury. Miller has been out since September and has not played this year.

“Lettermen Row sources with direct knowledge of the situation indicated a lingering knee injury will keep Miller from making a return to action for the Buckeyes this season, an outcome everybody involved had been working to avoid but is now a reality,” Ward wrote.

The team had hopes that Miller’s rehab would allow him to finally play this year back in late-September. But he now needs undergo a new round of rehab in order to get his issues resolved.

BREAKING: Ohio State has officially ruled out offensive lineman Harry Miller for the year with a lower-leg injury.

Coming out of high school in 2019, Miller was a five star prospect and the No. 30 player in the nation per 247Sports. He was the No. 2 offensive center in the country, and the No. 6 player from the state of Georgia.

As a sophomore in 2020, Miller was the Buckeyes’ starter as they reached the national title game.

Hopefully Miller is able to make a full recovery. He has NFL ambitions and will need to have a big senior year in order to get noticed now.

Ohio State play Michigan State this Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.