Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis Shares Message After Returning To Practice

Without question, Ohio State football received a significant boost when offensive lineman Wyatt Davis opted back in to the 2020 season.

Davis originally opted out and said he intended to focus on the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. However, when the Big Ten reversed its decision and said it was going to play this fall, Davis did the same.

A first-team All-Big Ten and All-American honoree in 2019, Davis is officially back on the practice field for the Buckeyes. He shared a couple of photos from practice as well as a message to Ohio State fans on Twitter today.

“Feels good to be back,” Davis wrote.

Feels good to be back!✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/sMwj4gFsID — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdavis53) September 23, 2020

Now that Davis has returned, cornerback Shaun Wade is next. Wade opted back in recently after initially saying he would sit out the year and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

As of last night, Wade was waiting for official COVID-19 clearance before he could rejoin his teammates in practice.

Ohio State will open its 2020 season against Nebraska on October 24.