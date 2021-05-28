Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been on the job for just under two years, yet he’s already made an enemy out of the parents of Ohio State football players.

Warren, of course, cancelled the 2020 fall football season in light of the pandemic. The decision was eventually reversed as other major conferences like the ACC, Big 12 and SEC played on. Before the reversal, Warren met heavy opposition from several notable public figures.

Ryan Day and Justin Fields led a movement to reverse Warren’s decision. Parents of Buckeyes players got involved, as well, when they sent a letter to Warren asking him to reconsider his decision, all while conveying credible reasons as to why he should.

In documents obtained by Eleven Warriors, Warren allegedly called the parents’ letter “manufactured.” Those same parents have since issued a response to Warren’s surprising claim.

“It is disheartening to read reports that our efforts to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren were met with claims that it was “manufactured.” It is important to remember our request was simply a transparent process; a structured discussion with the parents to discuss concerns; and information concerning the process,” the response reads.

You can find the full letter below.

It was disheartening to read reports that our efforts in August 2020 to @bigten Commisioner, @KevinFWarren were met with claims that our letter was "manufactured". Read our full statement in response to @SInow article. #Fight #BigTenParentsUnited pic.twitter.com/Lt4jZmUevT — FPAOS Family Unit (@fpaos_board) May 28, 2021

Confidence in Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was already low after last year’s decision concerning the 2020 fall football season.

The latest discovery offers another glimpse into how those decisions were made. Warren clearly didn’t take many outside opinions seriously, especially of those which came from parents of Ohio State football players.

Luckily, it looks like the Buckeyes and rest of the Big Ten is on track for a full 2021 season.

[Eleven Warriors]