Ohio State football gets one of its biggest regular season opponents on Saturday, with a trip to Penn State. The Buckeyes will have star wide receiver Chris Olave for that crucial matchup.

Olave was off to a fast start Saturday against an overmatched Nebraska defense. He racked up 104 yards on just six catches through two-plus quarters. Up 38-17, he caught his final pass of the day, and got crunched between two Husker defenders, one of whom appeared to hit him in the head.

It was one of many big hits levied by the Huskers defense, which was assessed multiple targeting penalties on the day. This was not one of them. Olave would not return, being helped off the field after the play.

His status was a bit up in the air this week. Head coach Ryan Day gave an optimistic update on Thursday, and now it appears that he is set to play on Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

Olave was one of two Ohio State receivers to break the 100 yard mark last Saturday. Garrett Wilson caught seven balls for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Huskers.

The team will be a bit short-handed though. 10 Buckeyes are not available for the game, the program has announced. That includes reserve wide receiver Jaylen Harris, who did not appear on the stat sheet in the team’s first game.

Ohio State and Penn State kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. ABC has coverage of the game.

